Soccer News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

I will surely adapt - Kotoko playmaker Fabio Gama assures

Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama

Asante Kotoko midfielder Fabio Gama has assured that he will adapt to playing in the Ghana Premier League with the kind of pitches in the country.



The former Brazilian U-20 star erupted on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium in their game against Liberty Professionals.



Kotoko stunned the Scientific Soccer lads 2-0 with Kwame Opoku scoring a brace in the first half.



Gama, who joined the Ghana Premier League side as a free agent grabbed an assist in Opoku’s second goal of the match.



Speaking at the post-match press conference, the 28-year-old expressed satisfaction in his performance and added his eagerness to adapt to the local scene especially the nature of the pitches across league venues.



“I’m happy with my performance. This was my first start and I’m pleased but I still have to do more because I have to help the team.”



The attacking midfielder is eager to adapt to the environment as well.



“I played in Brazil and the weather is similar to Ghana.



“The pitches here might give me problems but for me it’s normal.



“If I have to have a good career here, then I have to adapt. I will adapt.”



Fabio Gama has another opportunity to excite Kotoko fans when the team plays WAFA SC at Sogakope.