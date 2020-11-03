Sports News of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I will still win the goal-king – Yahaya Mohammed challenges Asamoah Gyan

Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed has welcomed newly-signed Legon Cities striker Asamoah Gyan to the Ghana Premier League.



The legendary striker joined Legon Cities on a one-year renewable deal on transfer deadline day.



Yahaya believes that Gyan’s arrival will enhance the excitement around the Ghana Premier League.



He remarked in an Angel FM interview that the league will benefit hugely from Gyan’s move to Legon Cities.



He said Gyan will bring the world’s attention to the Ghana Premier League and young talented players could benefit from it.



“It’s good to have a player like Asamoah Gyan in the Ghana Premier League. He is bringing a lot of things to the Premier League. One of the things is attention from other countries and they will recognize the youngsters coming up. People will also learn from him. It’s a blessing to Ghana football”.



Despite his admiration and respect for Asamoah Gyan, Yahaya believes that nothing will change as far as the goal-king is concerned.



Yahaya who was leading the chart prior to the cancellation of the 2019/2020 season insists that he will score the most goals in the upcoming season.



“We are not in the same team but nothing will change. No matter what will happen I’m going to win the goal king. When we start the league, we will both be scoring and that will generate a lot of excitement for the league. I don’t remember the last time a senior player at the level of Asamoah Gyan returned to the league. Gyan’s return is huge for the league”.



Yahaya and Asamoah Gyan will square it off at the Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa on January 15, 2021.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.