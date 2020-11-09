Sports News of Monday, 9 November 2020

I will play in the GPL before I retire – Afriyie Acquah

Black Stars midfielder, Afriyie Acquah

Black Stars midfielder, Afriyie Acquah has reiterated his desire to play in the Ghana Premier League before he retires from the game.



Afriyie Acquah, who currently plies his trade for Turkish outfit Yeni Malatyaspor said he would like to have a feel of the domestic top-flight league since he was unable to play for any club before departing from the country.



According to him, it is his dream to follow Asamoah Gyan by playing in the GPL before retirement and has indicated that he will come back home when he feels he has had enough of European football.



He has therefore commended his former Ghana skipper, Asamoah Gyan on his decision to return home.



“When I heard that Gyan has joined the Ghana Premier League again, I was so happy for him because I think this is going to help make the league more interesting,” he said.



“When you look at the career of Gyan he has done amazing things and he comes to the league with a huge personality. This is my dream also. One day when I feel that I have had enough of European football, I want to come to the GPL and have a feel of it before I call time on my career.”



“As you know I never played in the GPL or even the Division One and so it is my dream to also do what Gyan has done now,” he added.

