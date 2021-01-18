Sports News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

I will play for Asante Kotoko before I retire - Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Ghanaian forward, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Ghana forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom says he has plans of returning to the domestic top-flight to play for Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko before hanging up his boot.



The 27-year-old left Red Star Belgrade in December after his contract expiration.



Boakye-Yiadom is currently in his home country awaiting a move to a new club in the ongoing transfer window.



In an interview on Accra-based radio station Happy FM on whether he will consider playing for any local club, he said,



“I am an Ashanti and will play for Asante Kotoko before I retire”.



“I am a fan of the club and definitely I will play for at least a year before I retire. If you want to play for Kotoko you have to train harder and be consistent”.



There are a host of clubs that are interested in signing the former Juventus striker who is currently without a club.



Boakye Yiadom left Red Star Belgrade as a legend after scoring 60 goals in over 100 appearances for the club.



He has had stints with Juventus, Atlanta, Genoa, Latina, Elche, Red Star Belgrade and a host other clubs.