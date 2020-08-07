Sports News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

I will play another season for Brekum Chelsea - Striker Kofi Owusu

Brekum Chelsea striker, Kofi Owusu

Brekum Chelsea striker, Kofi Owusu has confirmed that he will play one more season for his outfit before he will look for other opportunities.



The 2014/2015 goal king in an interview with Nationalist TV stated that he is still a player of Berekum Chelsea and would love to play for the 'biberes' in the upcoming season.



He said, "I'm a player of Chelsea and its my aim to continue with them for the upcoming season. The Ghana Premier League is difficult and demands a lot more from the players"



Asked about the Coronavirus pandemic, the former Okwahu United striker said, “The Coronavirus has actually favored some clubs and has done a great deal of disservice to other clubs."



"My former club King Faisal had a tough season and I know they would prepare and bounce back stronger” Kofi Owusu concluded.

