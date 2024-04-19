I will personally call the GFA to dissolve Kotoko before you take the club to relegation – Otumfuo informs team

Sports News of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The owner of Asante Kotoko, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has made it clear to the team that recent poor performances are unacceptable.



At a meeting with the team at Manyhia on Thursday, April 18, Otumfuo indicated that he would dissolve the team before it goes to relegation.



“I will personally call the GFA to dissolve Kotoko before you take the club to relegation,” His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said.



This is coming from Otumfuo on the back of Asante Kotoko's poor performance in the last seven games.



In that run, the Porcupine Warriors have lost six games and drawn just one.



This has put the club in a difficult position, with the team just three points above the relegation zone.



This weekend, the Kumasi-based club is scheduled to take on Samartex FC in a Week 27 encounter.



The match will kick off at 3 pm at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Ahead of the game, Otumfuo has charged the team to ensure victory is secured.