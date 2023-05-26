I will not contest in upcoming GFA elections - Lawyer Amanda Clinton

Sports News of Friday, 26 May 2023

A former candidate of the 2019 Ghana Football Association presidential elections, Amanda Clinton says there are no plans for her to contest in the forthcoming elections.



Being the only female among the five other aspirants, the astute lawyer and business mogul garnered zero votes as Kurt Okraku emerged as the winner after three rounds of voting.



According to Amanda, she has not given it a second thought to run for the seat this year as she is focused on engaging in more grassroot works.



“I learnt my lessons last time round. No, I don’t think I’m ready to run this year. I really have to do my grassroots work, which I’m doing now,” she told Original FM.



However, she hinted that there is a possibility of contesting for the position in the next four years or more.



“I might be available to contest again in the next four or eight years,” she added.





In 2019, Okraku amassed 44 votes in the first round of voting while bankroller for Planners Athletic FC George Afriyie scored 40 votes and Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah pulled 27 votes.



The voting went into a second round, where Okraku missed the required 50% plus one by just two votes after securing 59 and George Afriyie snatched 43 votes, before pulling out of the mandated third round.



Okraku entered the round as the sole candidate and secured the needed 50% plus one, with 93 votes.





Kurt could be aiming for a second term in office as his first tenure ends in October this year.



