I will not be surprise if Gyan quits Ghana Premier League - Prince Tagoe

Sports News of Monday, 3 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Former Ghana forward Prince Tagoe known in football circles as “Prince of goals” says he will not be surprised if Asamoah Gyan quits the Ghana Premier League after being booed by Asante Kotoko fans.



Tagoe who shared the pitch with Gyan during their time with the Black Stars said on Angel TV that he was not pleased with the fans’ hostile behaviour’ on the latter during the Ghana Premier League matchday 22 clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Black Stars legend was a second substitute, coming on in the 75th minute when Legon Cities were in search of a goal to avoid defeat against Kotoko.



But the striker could not save them as they lost 1-0.



In more than 15 minutes he spent on the field, Gyan was booed by Kotoko fans any time he touched the ball.



The former Hearts of Oak marksman has described the act from the fans as unnecessary and childish and has urged them to be proud of having Gyan in the GPL.



“I think it is unnecessary because Gyan has made his name in the game so we should be proud with what we have. I will not be surprised if Asamoah quits the GPL. I think it was a childish act from the fans”



“Fans booing players normally happen in the game but what happened in Accra Sports Stadium is something personal against him which should not be so” he added.