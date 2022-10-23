I will never pray for Black Stars - Avram Ben Moshie fires GFA

Sports News of Sunday, 23 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian social commentator, Avram Ben Moshie, has kicked against the Ghana Football Association's national day of prayer and fasting for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



According to the leader of the Common Sense Family, GFA should accept the reality that Ghana does not have a good team for the Mundial rather than trying to give Ghanaians some false hope by running to God.



He claims the current Black Stars team was not solid enough to win the African Cup of Nations, therefore, will not join the national prayers.



He further asserted that God will reward the only 1 out of the 32 teams prepared to win the tournament.



"The current Black Stars team can't even win the AFCON so why should anybody think that we can get to the semi-finals of the World Cup when we pray?" he quizzed.



"I will never join this fasting and prayer thing for the Black Stars because all the other countries will be praying and God will honour the one who is capable and has prepared well for the World Cup," Avram Ben Moshie said on Accra-based Angel TV.



Friday, October 21, was the day for the Muslims to fast and pray for the Black Stars while the Christians do their part on Sunday, October 23.



Other activities such as Rep Your Jersey, Walk With Legends, and Dinner with Legends precede the start of the World Cup in Qatar.



Watch the latest edition of Sports Debate and Sports Check below











JE/ESA