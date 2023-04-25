I will never get into politics; I hate it – Michael Essien

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars great, Michael Essien has vowed never to venture into politics.



According to the decorated retired Ghanaian footballer, he hates politics and does not want to get involved at any level.



"What I hate in my life is politics. I don't think I will ever get involved at the political level," said Essien during an interview with DW.



Meanwhile, Michael Essien has opened up on why he is learning to become a football coach.



He explains that being around young players and helping them to become better brings him a lot of joy.



"I'm doing my badges because I love being around the players on the pitch, and I stay very close to them, talking to them, giving them advice and stuff like that. It makes me happy, rather than sitting in the office or on the phone talking to people,” Michael Essien indicated.



The legendary midfielder added, "People think that because you've been a professional player at the highest levels, it is easy to get into coaching, but it's totally different. That's why I have managed to take my time and take it day by day.”



Michael Essien is currently with FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Super League where he is understudying coaches and helping to train young players.