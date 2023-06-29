I will never forgive Asante Kotoko - Saddick Adams on terrible treatment after 2017 accident

Sports News of Thursday, 29 June 2023

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Saddick Adams, has stated that he will never be able to forgive the club for the gloomy treatment he received following the team's horrifying accident in 2017.



According to the former Atletico Madrid youth star, the victims, including himself, were ignored and were not paid what they were owed.



He revealed that the management, after neglecting the players, went ahead and placed the on transfer with no reason, hence, he will never forgive the club.



"For me, I feel very bad. I always talk about it. I will never forgive them and It's not only me, the whole team. It's part of the story of why we left Kotoko because they thought maybe we were complaining too much. It was our right because it happened and you told us this is what you are going to do. That time, even if they had given us 1 cedi or 2 cedis no one would be complaining now. They took like 'Who are you, people? You came to sign a contract and maybe after the contract you will go.' We didn't even finish our contract. You see how they just put us on transfer without any reason. All the players, so that we won't complain again," he told Sports Journalist Saddick Adams in an interview.



In a previous interview, former Kotoko midfielder, Michael Akuffo, who sustained injuries in the accident, said the incident left him with Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and that he gets frightened every time he steps onto the pitch.



He stated that his PTSD has caused him to lose interest in playing football.



"Two days ago I was reading something about our goalkeeper's coach, Sampson Appiah( a victim) that he's been neglected. I felt bad about it and it is something I pray shouldn't happen to any team because it was a horrible scene. It is part of the reason I lost my love for playing football," he told Angel FM.



He further asserted that not only does he gets scared when he steps on the pitch but also gets petrified whenever he is in a car.



"Because I get terrified when I step on the pitch due to the injury I sustained and also I get scared when I'm in a car. Mentally I was down, so it took somebody to psyche me up to come to my senses," he added.



Asante Kotoko team bus was involved in a fatal accident on Wednesday, July 13, 2017, on their way back to Kumasi after their game against Inter Allies in Accra, resulting in the death of Deputy Equipment Officer, Thomas Kofi Obeng Asare.



Other players who sustained injuries include Ollenu Ashitey, and Baba Mahama alongside some players and officials.



Saddick Adams spent two years at Asante Kotoko. His most memorable moment was scoring a hattrick against the Porcupines' fierce rival Hearts of Oak in the MTN FA Cup final in 2017.



Watch Saddick Adams interview below from the 20th minutes







