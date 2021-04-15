I will need your support to succeed - Kwame Opoku to supporters

Sports News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Black Stars striker, Kwame Poku says he would need the support and prayers of supporters of his new club USM Algers in order to succeed.



The former Asante Kotoko striker sealed a move to the Algerian side in a deal reportedly worth $500,000.



Opoku has signed a four and half year deal with his new side and says he hopes to help his new side propel to greater heights at the end of the season.



Speaking at his unveiling, the Black Stars striker said he wants to help his new side lift the Algerian league trophy and also help the team succeed in all competitions they are competing in.



“What I will say to the fans or requests from them is their prayers. I want them to pray for me and also give me unflinching support to be able to be a success story at the club."



“I have always received encouraging words and messages from the fans after my deal with the club was announced and I must say that made me happy and served as a morale boost and a big motivation for me and I want to use this opportunity to say a big thank you to all the lovely fans of this esteemed football team”, Opoku concluded.