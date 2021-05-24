I will love to play for Accra Hearts of Oak - Benjamin Tetteh

Sports News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Ghanaian based Turkey player who plays as a forward for Yeni Matalyaspor in the Turkish has revealed to play for Accra Hearts of Oak in his return to the Ghana Premier League.



Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko are two major clubs in the Ghana Premier League that many Ghanaian foreign-based players wish to play for in their return into the GPL.



According to the former Mighty Jets and Dreams FC forward, Hearts is the club he cheers up in the Ghana Premier League.



Speaking on Metro TV Benjamin Tetteh said, "I will love to play for Accra Hearts Of Oak because when I was young and growing up in Tema New Town it was like when Hearts Of Oak is playing against Kotoko you will see the whole town rocking for Hearts Of Oak and when you watch the game on TV and Eben Armah Dida was my uncle so you get involved in all those kind of things.



"When we were Young they use to organize this kind of games during the Homowo Festival where he brings all the Hearts Of Oak players so we get the chance to see them playing not just on television," he added.