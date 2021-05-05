I will leave a legacy as Black Stars B coach - Annor Walker vows

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Accra Great Olympics coach, Annor Walker has said he is aiming to leave a legacy as the head coach of the Black Stars B.



The veteran trainer was named as the replacement of Ibrahim Tanko by the Ghana Football Association [GFA].



The former Berekum Chelsea and Nania FC head trainer who has been impressive with Olympics in the ongoing Ghana Premier League says he will leave a legacy as the coach of the home-based senior national team.



He stressed that he will build a formidable and competitive team capable of winning laurels on the international stage.



“I am very grateful to the Ghana Football Association Executive Council for this opportunity.



"I will be very committed to the job offered me so that I can provide good service to the nation and leave a legacy that would be cherished by the present and future generations,” Walker told the Graphic Sports.



