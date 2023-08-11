I will leave Ghana if I get a team to coach abroad - Karim Abdul Razak

Sports News of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana assistant coach, Karim Abdul Razak, says if he gets a team outside he would leave the country.



The “Golden Boy” last got involved in a coaching job when he managed Malian side Stade Malien between 2011 and 2012.



He has since lamented his woes of not been offered coaching jobs in Ghana, and therefore if he gets an offer abroad, he would take it and leave Ghana because he is frustrated.



"Right now if I get a team outside Ghana I will leave but here in Ghana, is no. My heart is fed up here. Yes, I don't like it, I have to be honest with you, I won't lie,” he said on Kessben TV



“They made us lose interest. You won't let me work so what do I do? Clubs won't offer you roles, national teams too won't offer you, so where do I belong?"



He has previously said he is available for any coaching job whether from a club side or a national team.



The former Black Stars attacker has previously worked as head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko on two separate terms and Dragons de l'Ouémé of Benin.