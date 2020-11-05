Sports News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

'I will hit a brace in league opener’ – Yahaya Mohammed fires Hearts of Oak warning

Yahaya Mohammed, Aduana Stars player

Aduana Stars forward Yahaya Mohammed has fired a warning to Accra Hearts of Oak vowing to hit a brace when the two sides meet in the league opener at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park.



The Ogya lads will welcome The Phobians in the matchday one fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park in Dormaa.



According to Yahaya Mohammed, beating the giant will brighten their chances of winning the league title this season.



“I am going to score two goals against Hearts of Oak.



“If you score Hearts of Oak, you have a chance to win the league. It’s a big club and I am going to score them to win my goal king”, he told Happy FM.



Aduana Stars are the defending Champions of the Ghana Premier and the will be looking forward to retain their title in the coming season.



The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League is scheduled to start on 14 November 2020.



The Ghana Football Association will launch the new season on Thursday 5 November 2020.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.