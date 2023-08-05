I will give my best for Accra Hearts of Oak in the upcoming season - Albert Eonde

Sports News of Saturday, 5 August 2023

In a declaration of commitment, striker Albert Eonde vows to give his absolute best for Accra Hearts of Oak in the highly anticipated upcoming season.



With anticipation building and fans eagerly awaiting his performances on the pitch, Eonde's dedication to the team signals a promising and thrilling journey ahead.



The Cameroonian striker intends to battle for titles in the 2023–24 season despite not scoring in his debut campaign in the Ghana Premier League.



“Goal scoring is something that I’ve worked on and definitely I have to come as a different person. I really need to do what they expect from me. It will be good for me and the club. That is what I can say for the upcoming season and I think the break was great for me after seeing my family.



“Hopefully, I will be coming back as a different person and a different player to fulfill my job and get my goals,” Albert Eonde told Ghanasportspage.com.



Eonde also stated that he will work hard to win the goal king because he is not the only striker dreaming of winning it.



“You know these are some of the things we don’t predict because it is football and we all know how it is. I am not the only striker working for it but it is my hope and my prayer,"



“Every striker playing for a big team like Hearts of Oak will be hoping to get the maximum target for himself and the club. I won’t say that I will be the goal king because we know how football is but what I can say is to do my best and get the maximum target for myself so that team can also get its objectives and win the league. I will just give my best,”