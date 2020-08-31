Sports News of Monday, 31 August 2020

I will give everything to win AFCON for Ghana – Jordan Ayew

Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew

Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew has vowed to give everything to end Ghana’s AFCON wait.



Jordan is currently one of Ghana’s key figures and is expected to lead the country’s charge for a fifth AFCON trophy when football finally resumes.



The Crystal Palace forward said in an interview with Citi FM that he is prepared to sacrifice everything to ensure that Ghanaians celebrate an AFCON trophy.



He promised that the players will do their best to win the 2021 AFCON for the country.



“The only thing I can promise is that I’ll give my three hundred or four hundred percent to the nation.



“I know it’s only one thing and it is the African Cup of Nations, so we will make sure that when we go back to the next AFCON, we will do our best to perform very well and die for the country,” he concluded.



Ghana has been without an AFCON trophy since winning it in Libya in 1982.



In the last eight editions of the tournament, Ghana has made it to the semi-final seven times and reached the finals twice but failed to annex the trophy.



The country’s performance at the 2019 edition ended in the last 16 stage which ultimately led to the exit of coach Kwasi Appiah.





