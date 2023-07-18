I will give everything to earn Black Stars call-up - Ibrahim Sulemana

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian young talent Ibrahim Sulemana has set his sights on earning a call-up to Black Stars as he begins his journey with Cagliari Calcio in Serie A.



The 20-year-old midfielder, who recently joined Cagliari on a four-year deal from Hellas Verona, is determined to don the national colors and represent his beloved country on the international stage.



In an interview with his club's YouTube channel, Sulemana expressed his dedication to performing at his best to catch the attention of the national team selectors.



He said, "I'm giving everything, I hope to play well, and when the time comes to be called up, I'd like to play for Ghana because I love my country."



The young talent's admiration for the four-time African champions is evident, and he is eager to showcase his skills on the international stage.



On working with 71-year-old Claudio Ranieri, he said: "I like to learn, constantly improve. Being coached by one of the most experienced Italian coaches in the world, who has led top European clubs and won a Premier League will help me do it."