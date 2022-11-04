I will ensure every penny is accounted for at World Cup - Sports Minister assures

Sports News of Friday, 4 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has pledged to ensure that every penny invested into the Black Stars is at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is accounted for.



The government of Ghana has budgeted $14.1 million for the Black Stars' campaign in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The budget covers the Black Stars expense from the group stages to the semi-finals which is the target set for Black Stars coach Otto Addo and his technical team.



Speaking on the floor of parliament on the Black Stars budget and preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Sports Minister said that he would ensure that the country would not suffer the same public ridicule at the 2014 World Cup.



He assured me that he would put up his best to ensure that the taxpayer's money is put to good use amidst the economic hardships.



“I want to assure the entire country that with the difficult economic challenges we face, every penny will be used judiciously and we agree with the GFA to maintain the compensation as it was used in the 2014 World Cup,” Mustapha Ussif stated.



The Black Stars are also expected to spend $626,400 in the knock-out phase if they can finish as one of the top two teams in Group H.



At the quarter-final phase, the team's estimated cost has been pegged at $719,600 which at this stage would have taken Ghana's entire spending to $9,512,2000.



If the Black Stars can make history by becoming the first African country to get to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup, the team's expenditure will rise from the $9,512,2000 quarter-final budget to 14,184, 100.



This means that the amount of money budgeted for the semi-final and the third-place or final game is $4,671,900.







JNA/KPE



