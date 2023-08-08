I will do everything to make Kotoko great again - Otumfuo

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

The owner and life patron of Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has reiterated his unwavering commitment to restoring the club's greatness.



The Porcupine Warriors had a torrid period last season as the club went trophyless and were unable to qualify for any of the CAF inter-club competitions.



As the club seeks to rebuild and get back to the top as one of Ghana's greatest clubs, the life patron has promised to do whatever it takes to see the team succeed.



“Whatever I will do to make the team great again, I will do. What I am expecting from you all is a unity to make Kotoko great again,” Otumfuo said.



The Asantehene made this statement on Monday, August 7 during Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum's introduction as the new head coach.



Narteh Ogum, who previously led Asante Kotoko to Premier League success in the 2020/21 season, returns to the club after parting ways due to a disagreement with the management in the 2021/22 Ghana football season.



Asante Kotoko is gearing up for the upcoming season, with pre-season training scheduled to commence on Tuesday, August 8 in Beposo. The club is determined to showcase its prowess and talent in the 2023/24 Ghana football season.



