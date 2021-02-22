Sports News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

I will close my eyes and zip my mouth – Dwarfs coach on officiating in Hearts game

Head coach of Ebusua Dwarfs, Ernest Thompson

Head coach of Ebusua Dwarfs, Ernest Thompson believes his side was handed a raw deal in their 3-2 defeat against Hearts of Oak on Sunday.



The tactician felt some refereeing decisions did not help his club in their matchday 15 encounters at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Phobians inflicted a 3-2 defeat on Dwarfs courtesy Isaac Mensah’s late gasp goal.



Striker Victor Aidoo scored from the spot twice to put his side in a comfortable lead before Dwarfs captain Dennis Korsah and Moro Sumaila restored parity.



The game was there for the taking as both sides pressed for the winner.



But it was the Phobians who had the last laugh as substitute Isaac Mensah delivered a superb strike to give Hearts all three points in a fascinating encounter.



Speaking after the game, Ernest Thompson observed his outfit did not deserve to lose against the Phobians but refused to comment about the referees performance.



“We didn’t deserve to lose this match looking at the kind of performance we put up but for some obvious reasons which you were all there and saw what happened we have lost and that is it”



“The first goal of the match that went to Accra Hearts of Oak my brother I will close my eyes and zip my mouth. Aside we losing concentration to concede the third goal other factors caused us to lose this match” he said.



