Sports News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I will bring Formula 1 to Ghana if I win the elections – Hassan Ayariga

Hassan Ayariga, the flagbearer of the All People’s Congress

Hassan Ayariga, the flagbearer of the All People’s Congress has promised to promote motor racing if he is elected president of the country in the December elections.



Hassan Ayariga told Graphic Sports that the sport enjoys huge patronage in Ghana and his government will invest in it.



He assured that his government will do everything possible to attract the Formula One Championship to Ghana.



Ayariga said his government will diversify sports to ensure that the opportunities in the sector are fully exploited.



“Sports is a way of developing the mindset of the youth as part of job creation, social development and improving their standard of living with the view to curbing the crime rate in society.



“It is for this reason that when given the opportunity, an APC government will introduce Formula One sport in Ghana. Formula One is very important because there are many professional drivers who when offered the right opportunity and training can perform creditably and generate adequate revenue for themselves and for the nation,” he told the Graphic Sports.



Ayariga who recognizes the position of football as the ‘passion of the nation’ emphasized the need for the country to develop other sporting disciplines.



He also suggested that motorsport could usurp the role of football if the right investments are made into the sport.



“I acknowledge that football is the passion of the nation, but other sports will be developed alongside football to ensure that the youth with skills for other sports disciplines were not be left behind,” he stated.



“I am certain that if we initiate this sport in Ghana, it will change our narrative and project us very far in the comity of leading countries in this sport,” insisted Mr Ayariga who said motorsports had a huge potential to improve the living conditions of professional drivers and others to be groomed for the sport.



Among the sporting disciplines his APC government will pursue vigorously are hockey, basketball, volley, tennis, tennis, golf, cricket and swimming.



“Since these disciplines require infrastructure, my government will build a strong infrastructure to accommodate them to make them more viable economically, competitive and interesting,” he added.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.