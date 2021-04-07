I will break Ghana's Afcon Penalty curse and win the title for the country- Frank Acheampong

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Black stars winger and Tianjin Sunning Tigers captain Frank Acheampong says he will in the future score Ghana's last penalty kick to win the country's fifth Afcon title.



The former Anderlecht player was part of the silver winning team at the 2015 Afcon that narrowly lost in penalties in the finals against the Ivory Coast.



Acheampong missed his spot-kick after Ghana had taken a two-goal advantage in the shootout Speaking to Untoldstories TV GH, the black stars player is counting on another chance to make amends for his 2015 debacle where he will get the opportunity to score in future finals to help Ghana win her fifth Afcon title. "It was indeed a very unfortunate spectacle for all members of the team at that tournament because we went so close but yet couldn't win the title"



"I know not in the too distant future, I will redeem myself by scoring the winning goal even if it's a penalty shoot-out to get the title for my country "Acheampong added



https://youtu.be/iO_BvX0AEyY



