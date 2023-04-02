I will bounce back stronger - Isaac Dogboe on defeat to Robeisy Ramirez

Sports News of Sunday, 2 April 2023

Ghanaian boxer, Isaac Dogboe has apologized to Ghanaians and his fans for losing the WBO featherweight title to Robeisy Ramirez.



28-year-old Isaac Dogboe who had only suffered 2 defeats in 25 appearances in the boxing ring prior to this game had hopes of becoming a world champion again after losing his title to Mexico's Emmanuel Navarette years ago (what is years ago).



However, Dogboe lost the title to Cuban boxer, Robeisy Ramirez by a unanimous decision in Tulsa, United States in the early hours of Sunday, April 1, 2023.



Speaking after the defeat, Isaac Dogboe attributed his defeat to his inability to be aggressive and promised to work hard after apologizing to his coaches and all his well-wishers.



“I’ll like to apologize to my coaches and to the people out there who wished me well. We didn’t get the result we wanted. But we’ll definitely be back.”



“I fell short tonight. Congratulations to Robeisy Ramirez, he’s a terrific fighter. He’s a great guy. I was the aggressor [but] I guess I wasn’t aggressive enough.



“I guess I couldn’t push enough as we all would have loved me to push but I’ll be back,” Isaac Dogboe said after the defeat as quoted by myjoyonline.



The three official judges scored the fight 117-110, 118-109, and 119-108 in favour of 29-year-old Ramirez.



29-year-old Robeisy Ramirez is a two-time Olympic gold winner for Cuba.







