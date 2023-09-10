I will bounce back stronger – Freezy Macbones

Boxing News of Sunday, 10 September 2023

Ghanaian international boxer, Seth Gyimah has reacted to his loss in the 2024 Paris Olympics Games middleweight qualifier in Dakar.



While thanking Ghanaians for their support, the boxer professionally known as Freezy Macbones said he is devasted by the loss.



He however expressed optimism in getting back to winning ways.



“I am very devastated by today defeat but nevertheless I always take positive thing from a negative situation. I will bounce back, I will be back stronger. It is not over yet.



“I would like to sincerely thank Ghanaians for their support and my team mates as well. Love you all,” the boxer shared in a Twitter post.



The UK-based Ghanaian boxer lost on his amateur debut to Seydou Konate of Senegal and so failed to advance in the qualifiers in his quest to secure an automatic spot to the Olympics. He has another opportunity to qualify through Asia and Europe play-offs in 2024.



Freezy Macbones was the second to step in the ring among the seven Ghanaian boxers slated to compete in the qualifiers.



Other boxers who will hope to secure a ticket for the Olympics include, Alfred Kotey, David Bawah, Asarah Apew, Theophilus Allotey, and Abdul Wahab.





