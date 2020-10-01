Sports News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

I will become the next Silvio Berlusconi in Ghana football - Chairman Wontumi

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has hinted that he will be venturing into football administration from 2021.



Chairman Wontumi in the past weeks has been speaking decline of football in the country and has always spoke about his desire to invest in football as he claimed to have played football before venturing into politics.



The NPP firebrand has now confirmed that he will be venturing into the football business in the year 2020 but he did not state if he will be establishing a new football club or he will be investing in an already existing club.



He made this known while engaging King Eben, host of Wontumi Sports show on Monday September 28, 2020, by naming himself as the next Silvio Berlusconi in Ghana football.



“It is coming as a movement. All resources necessary in the form of money, personnel, and infrastructure will be heavily channeled into it. I will be next Silvio Berlusconi in Ghana football.” He said.



Silvio Berlusconi was a former Chairman of Italian Serie A side, AC Milan.

