I will beat Hearts of Oak again – Great Olympics coach Annor Walker

Great Olympics coach, Annor Walker has said that his side will pick the three maximum points when they face city-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday evening.



The Dade boys will play host to the Phobians on matchday 28 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Ahead of the game, the Black Stars B coach says his outfit will beat the Rainbow boys again despite anticipating a tough game.



“Preparations towards the game are going well. A rival team that lost in the first round will not sit idle to lose again so it is going to be a difficult game.”



“I know they have worked on their mistakes coming into the game but we will also map up a strategy to overcome them. We definitely have to prepare more than before.”



“The fans should pray for us and I believe I will beat Hearts of Oak again,” he added.



Great Olympics sits 3rd on the table with 44 points after 27 matches.



