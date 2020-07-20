Sports News of Monday, 20 July 2020

I will be very happy if we sneak into the playoffs - Swansea City star Andre Ayew

Swansea City Vice captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Black Stars skipper, Andre Dede Ayew, has said he will be happy if his Swansea City leapfrogs Cardiff City to book a place in the playoff in the English Championship at the end of the season.



After a very long season, the 2019/2020 lower-division football season in England is just a Matchday away from conclusion.



On the final day, the Swans will be playing for the 3 points like their lives depend on it and hope that Cardidd City loses in order to secure qualification to the playoff.



In a post-match interview, Andre Dede Ayew opened up on how delighted he will be if his team manages to sneak into the top 6 on the standings at the end of the campaign.



“I’m very happy with the season. I’m happy with the squad I’ve had around me and the players who have given me a lot of confidence and responsibility



“I know the role I have to play in the squad. I’m quite happy but I’ll only be really happy if we sneak into the play-offs", the forward said as quoted by the official website of Swansea City.



Andre Ayew has been a key man for the team all season and will be in action on Wednesday when they take on Reading.

