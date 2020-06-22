Sports News of Monday, 22 June 2020

'I will be the first Ghanaian to play for Manchester United'- Kotoko's Agyeman Badu

Asante Kotoko defender, Emmanuel Agyeman Badu has set his sight on becoming the first Ghanaian to play for English Premier League side Manchester United.



The 23-year old defender was reported to be on the radar of Portuguese side Rio Ave after impressing their scouts in the CAF Confederation Cup games.



The central defender is convinced he will be the first Ghana to play for the Red Devils as Michael Essien and Kevin Prince Boateng became the first Ghanaians to play for Real Madrid and FC Barcelona respectively.



“I will be the first Ghanaian to play for Manchester United in England. How it will happen will wonder many people but it will come true.”



“I have encountered so many struggles which I don’t want other people to go through.”



“I want to play for an elite club and gain so much money to help other people who are struggling.“ Agyeman Badu told Kwaku Osei TV in an interview posted on YouTube.

