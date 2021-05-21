I will be surprised if Kotoko fails to win the Premier League - Kwabena Yeboah

Sports News of Friday, 21 May 2021

President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Kwabena Yeboah has tipped league leaders Kumasi Asante Kotoko to win the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League, GPL.



Kotoko, who are the record winners of the Ghana Premier League with 24 titles currently occupy the first position on the league table with 45 points after Matchday 25.



Behind the Porcupine Warriors are their arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak with 43 points but according to the veteran sports journalist, he will be surprised if Asante Kotoko relinquish their top spot at the end of the season.



"I watched Hearts of Oak against Elmina Sharks and I thought Hearts look very very sharp, they are quicker to react and I think their finishing is improving, between Hearts and Kotoko I think Hearts looks slightly sharper at this stage," Kwabena Yeboah told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.



He believes that Kotoko has the men to win their 25th league trophy at the end of the ongoing season.



"Kotoko have the material, brilliant defense and midfield but the finishing is problematic. My candid professional view is that Kotoko is slightly ahead of the other teams in terms of experience, and the way they contain their opponents.



"They are occupying the top, I will be surprised if they don't go the full distance to win the league," he added.



