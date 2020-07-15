Sports News of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

I will be surprised if CAS ruling doesn’t go in favour of Osei Palmer - Isaac Koomson

Tema Youth FC Owner, Wilfred Osei Kwaku

Aduana Stars representative Isaac Koomson said he will be surprised if the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) ruling will go in favour of the decision taken by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to disqualify Wilfred Osei Kwaku 'Palmer' from contesting in the 2019 election.



Osei Palmer was disqualified by the then Normalisation Committee of the GFA from contesting in the election for failing to pay the 10 per cent player transfer fee.



According to the former Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Vice Chairman, the decision from CAS should vindicate Osei Palmer on his disqualification from the GFA presidential elections.



“I will not pray that the decision will go against the Ghana Football Association but I will be surprised that CAS will say something different than what Dr Kofi Amoah did was right," he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“Leading to the end of the Normalisation Committee administration, football people we were eager to get them out so we grossed over so many things," he added.



CAS is expected to announce its verdict on Friday, June 17 on the disqualification of Osei Palmer from the GFA presidential elections held last year.

