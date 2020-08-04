Sports News of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

I will be shocked if Osei Palmer wins case against GFA - Derrick Okraku

Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer

Special aid to the Ghana Football Association president, Derrick Okraku has said that he will be shocked if the much-awaited verdict from Court for Arbitration of sports (CAS) comes in favour of the appellant, Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer.



Palmer had appealed to CAS in relation to the 2019 FA presidential election where he was disqualified by the Normalization Committee on integrity issues.



The verdict from the appeal is said to be released today 4th August 2020 by the Arbitration body and the younger brother of the GFA president has indicated in an interview with Emmanuel Owusu Boadi of Happy FM that, he will be shocked to see the outcome of the verdict going in favour of Palmer, considering the legal documents raised by the parties involved i.e. The GFA, the defendant and Palmer, the appellant.



“For me, it is a pretty straight forward one and I will be shocked to see things go the other way round not because I may be close to the FA but from what I have read, I will be surprised to see the verdict come in favour of the appellant,” Derrick Okraku told Happy Sports.



He added that “It will be a learning point for me to know that interpretation was applied differently from what I expected, and in the court, things happen. You could win, you could lose, you could have some of your reliefs granted and others dismissed. So I’m willing to learn what sort of interpretation will be applied but from what I have read and from the consultations done from senior colleagues, I think that the GFA made a very good case and they stand a better chance of being favourite from the fact of the case”.



Derrick Okraku is a law student and a friend of football





