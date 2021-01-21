Sports News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I will be satisfied after winning the league - Hearts of Oak coach

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Accra Hearts of Oak, Kosta Papic, has targeted the 2020/20221 Ghana Premier League trophy to end the Phobians 10-year trophy drought.



The Phobians have failed to win the Ghana Premier League since the 2008/2009 season.



Papic after taking over from Edward Nii Odoom on December 1, 2021, is gradually turning the team into a title-winning team and according to the Serbian, they are targeting the ultimate at the end of the current campaign.



"In the meantime, we must fight matches we can to win the league. If I don't win the league, for me that is not the satisfaction."



"I want to win the Ghana Premier League. That is the end of the story and the players understand my ambition," he told Kumasi-based Pure FM in an interview.