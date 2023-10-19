I will be pleased if referee Latif Adaari is replaced - Kassim Mingle ahead of Kotoko's clash

Sports News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Source: www.ghanasoccernet.com

Nations FC's head coach Kassim Mingle has expressed his desire for the Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association to consider changing the designated referee, Latif Adaari, for their upcoming clash against Asante Kotoko.



The Ghana Football Association had earlier announced Latif Adaari as the referee for Nations FC's home game against Asante Kotoko on matchday 6 of the ongoing 2023–2024 Ghana Premier League.



With the match scheduled to take place at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Kumasi on Sunday, October 15, 2023, Coach Kassim Mingle, speaking with Rainbow Sports, conveyed his preference for a different match official due to concerns regarding Latif Adaari's officiating in their previous game against Legon Cities.



Mingle expressed, "I will be pleased if Latif Adaari is replaced as the referee for our game against Asante Kotoko because of the way he managed our match against Legon Cities. I was dissatisfied with it."



He added, "I was not the only one who raised issues about his refereeing during that match because almost everyone, especially the journalists who attended, voiced similar concerns."



For the fixture at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, Latif Adaari will be supported by assistant referees Emmanuel Dolangbanu and Gabriel Boateng, with Foster Bastiours serving as the fourth official.







