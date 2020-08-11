Sports News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

I will be happy to return to Hearts of Oak – Patrick Razak

Former Accra Hearts of Oak winger, Patrick Razak

Former Black Stars B winger, Patrick Razak has said he will like to return to his former club, Accra Hearts of Oak.



Razak who has been heavily linked with a move to the Rainbow boys in an interview with S.K Ntim of Bryt FM lamented that he would be happy to return to the Phobian family.



Earlier reports in the local media suggested that, the former Black Stars B speedster is nearing a sensational return to his former club for the upcoming season.



The report further stated that, the Accra based club are closed to reaching an agreement with the speedy winger following months of negotiation.



“I have not talk to Hearts of Oak but I don’t know whether they have contacted my management. For now, everything is up to my management because I am a player and can’t go into any negotiation. What I heard is that they are now going to sit down with me”



“I don’t have any problem with the club so if things go right I will happily join them” he concluded.

