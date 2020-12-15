Sports News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

I will be happy if Gyan gets 50% of his form - Bashir Hayford

Black Stars striker , Asamoah Gyan(M)

Legon Cities coach, Bashir Hayford has said that he is working tirelessly on iconic striker Asamoah Gyan to get 50% of his form in order to help solve his side’s profligacy in subsequent matches.



The former Asante Kotoko trainer recently shared that his outfit problem in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign has been goal scoring.



However, according to the coach, the former Ghana captain getting 50% of his form could help solve the problem in the team.



“As soon as God gives him the strength he will start matches for us because I am a human being. You people should understand, he is 35 years now if it were to be somebody, with 35 and all he has achieved he would have stopped footballing but now he wants to play”



“Even if I get 50% of his former form I will be happy” he said.

