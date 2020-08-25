Sports News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

I will be excited if Asamoah Gyan joins Kotoko - Habib Mohammed

Kumasi Asante Kotoko defender, Habib Mohammed has shared that he will be very happy if the club manages to sign veteran striker Asamoah Gyan.



Ahead of the 2020/2021 football season, the Porcupine Warriors club is expected to represent Ghana in Africa, reports suggest that they are in the transfer market to recruit top players.



Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan is one of 8 players understood to be on the radar of Asante Kotoko in the ongoing transfer window.



Speaking on the possibility of playing with Asamoah Gyan at the same club, defender Habib Mohammed says it will make him very happy.



“I will be very happy if I see Asamoah Gyan join Kotoko because he will help the team in terms of experience.



“The players will also be proud of playing with [former] Black Stars captain”, the Ghana u-23 center-back said in an interview.



Besides being billed to participate in the CAF Champions League next season, Kotoko will also be challenging for glory in the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup.

