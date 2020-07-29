Sports News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

I will be 'disappointed' if GFA appoints foreign coach as a Technical Director - Ebusua Dwarfs coach

Ebusua Dwarfs head coach Ernest Thompson Quartey says he will be disappointed if the Ghana Football Association appoints a foreigner as the new Technical Director.



According to reports in the local media, the GFA has settled on a European who would be unveiled to the public in August.



The GFA Technical Director position became vacant following the exit of coach Francis Oti Akenten in March this year whose tenure was not renewed by the FA when he was due for retirement.



"I will be disappointed in the GFA if truly they appoint a foreign coach as a Technical Director. I don’t see those coaches achieving anything when they come. All the titles were won by our local-based coaches," coach Thompson told OTEC FM



"We have everything that it takes to hold those positions. I will be very much surprised and angry if the GFA continues to appoint a white man as a technical director," he added.



Six candidates were shortlisted out of a host of local and foreign coaches who applied for the job and according to Graphic Sports, the committee finally settled on somebody from Western Europe.

