I will be available for the World Cup - South Korea captain Son Heung-Min

South Korea skipper, Son Heung-Min, has confirmed he will be available for the 2022 FIFA World after recovering from his nasty head injury in the UEFA Champions League.



Son, who missed Spurs' 2-1 defeat to Liverpool, could miss the club's last two games before the World Cup break.



The reigning EPL golden boot winner took to his Instagram to confirm his availability for the Mundial.



"Hi everyone, I just wanted to take a moment to thank you all for the messages of support I have received over the last week. I have read so many of them and truly, truly appreciate you all. In a tough time I receive a lot of strength from you!" he wrote.



"Playing for your country at the World Cup is the dream of so many children growing up, just as it was one of mine too. I won't miss this for the world. I can't wait to represent our beautiful country, see you soon," he added.



Son crashed into Chancel Mbemba as they jostled in an aerial duel during Spurs win against Olympique Marseille in the final group stage game. Memba made contact with his shoulder with a solid blow across Son's left cheekbone.



The Korean was subbed off immediately as match officials ensured that the correct protocol for a head injury was undertaken.



Son Heung-Min, despite the injury, joined his teammates to celebrate Tottenham's 1-2 comeback win over Marseille which sent them through to the round of 16.



South Korea are in Group H of the World Cup alongside, Ghana, Portugal, and Uruguay.



