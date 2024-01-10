I watch football a lot; Ronaldo is my GOAT – Blind Ghanaian lawyer declares

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

A blind Ghanaian lawyer, Daniel Kofi Kyereh Nkrumah has declared Christiano Ronaldo as the greatest of all time (GOAT) in footballing history.



The lawyer who depends on sound and mental visualization to enjoy his football chose the Portuguese over Argentina’s Lionel Messi in the rather controversial GOAT debate.



While acknowledging Ronaldo and Messi’s talent against the current crop of footballers, Kofi Kyereh noted that a well-trained brain can visualise with the mind hence his ability to “watch a lot of videos” including football.



“I don’t have a favourite player currently because players of today are not as great as Messi and Ronaldo,” he stated.



“I think I will take Ronaldo. Messi is talented but Ronaldo puts in hard work which makes him stand out. It teaches us that regardless of one’s talent if you put in hard work, you will supersede the talented and become better,” he said on the GOAT debate.



On Messi’s recent Ballon d’Or win, Kyereh said Manchester City’s Rodri deserved the accolade the more noting that Messi’s victory was due to his goal-scoring achievement.



