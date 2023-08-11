I was wrong - Jurgen Klopp admits after critics discovered 2016 words against Paul Pogba signing

Sports News of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has admitted that he was wrong after blaming some clubs for bloating the transfer market with big spending.



Reacting to Liverpool's 100 million euro bid for Brighton and Hove Albion's midfielder, Moises Caicedo, he admittedly that things are not the same anymore.



He further stated that he has 'absolute no problem' with people digging up his quote about big money transfers 7 years ago.



“Everything changed. Do I like it? No. Do I realise I was wrong? Yes!," he said as quoted by TalkSports.



“If people want to throw my quotes at me from 5/6 years ago.. absolutely no problem.”



In 2016, Klopp was highly critical of Manchester United's£89 million capture of Paul Pogba, going on record to say, "Then that day, this is football, I'm not in a job anymore".



Klopp said: "If you bring one player in for £100m and he gets injured, then it all goes through the chimney.



"The day that this is football, I'm not in a job anymore, because the game is about playing together. Other clubs can go out and spend more money and collect top players. I want to do it differently. I would even do it differently if I could spend that money."



However, reports according to Sky Sports on Friday, August 11, 2023, that Moises Caicedo is having second thoughts about his move to Liverpool, as the player and his representatives are still in London.



EE/KPE