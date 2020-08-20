Sports News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

I was under a spell – Yahaya Mohammed lifts the lid after terminating contract with OGC Nice

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Yahaya Mohammed has lifted the lid on why he terminated his contract with French Ligue 1 outfit, OGC Nice.



The budding forward in the 2007/2008 season joined the French side from Tema Youth but he could not extend his stay with the club.



Yahaya Mohammed explaining why he terminated his deal with the club stated that he was under a spell.



Speaking to Television CK, he said, “When I went to Nice I sustained an injury so in that period management of the club started contract extension talks with me but I told them to wait. So they called Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer and Fabian Piloto from both Ghana and Monaco to inform them that I have decided not to sign but I didn’t know the reason why I decided not to sign”



“Palmer and Mr Kyeremeh called me and because of that I switched my phones off but at the time I realized I’m in Ghana, I asked myself what I am doing here. In fact, I never know what I was doing then until I came back to Ghana and realized that I have terminated my contract.”



“After deciding not to sign, I told them to give me all my money. Truth to be told, I didn’t know why I took that decision but I think I did a great mistake at the time.”



“I went for prayers and got to know that I am under a spell so from there I learn a lot of things. One thing about me is that I have never used black magic in my career” he concluded.

