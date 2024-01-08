Sports News of Monday, 8 January 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian-born England youth international, Joseph Anang has revealed that he had to switch positions during the early years of his career.



A decision that has had a great impact in his development as a professional player. Anang started off as a defender before eventually becoming a goalkeeper.



"I was a defender as a boy, but I was terrible and wasn’t fit enough!," he told West Ham TV.



"One day a family friend who was a goalkeeper was going to training and he took me along. I was about ten or eleven, I did alright and since then I’ve played in goal and it’s history!," he added.



The West Ham goalkeeper is patiently waiting for his chance at the club, having had enjoyed a smooth journey from Ghana to England.



"I was at this club for a year or two then I went to Danbort and I played for the Under-15s. From there, I went to Wa All Stars on the recommendation of one of my coaches at Danbort. I was there for three months, then I moved here to England," he continued.



"My agent organised a team and we came to West Ham and played a trial game against a team of 16 to 18-year-olds and that’s how they spotted me.



"I also had a trial at Peterborough United and they wanted to sign me, too, but I came to West Ham instead."