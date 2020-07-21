Sports News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

I was surprised when Akonnor snubbed me during Black Stars call-up – Frank Boateng

Ashantigold goalkeeper Frank Boateng

Ashantigold goalkeeper, Frank Boateng has said he was surprised when Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor overlooked him in his last call-up for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations double header qualifier against Sudan in March.



The said games could not come on due to the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic which has wrecked the world.



Boateng, who is yet to feature for any of the national teams did not get a call-up despite his outstanding performance for the Miners in the truncated 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.



He played 8 games consecutively for the Obuasi based club without conceding a single goal until their 1-0 defeat to Brekum Chelsea.



“My spirit came down when I conceded that goal but the technical team motivated me."



Whiles, he was snubbed with a call-up, Akonnor opted for Accra Hearts of Oak's Richard Attah.



“I was worried when the coach overlooked me because I was doing well. In fact, I wasn’t okay but it’s the will of God. I played 8 games without conceding a goal. I was happy to do that because such things does not happen easily. I wanted to do more but unfortunately for me Covid-19 brought everything to a halt” he told Don Summer of Angel FM in Kumasi



“I would like to commend my defenders because they also did marvelously well. We normally share ideas and that really helped the team,” he concluded.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.