Sports News of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

I was surprised I wasn’t invited – Yahaya Mohammed on Black Stars call-up

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed, says he is surprised at his omission from the local-based players invited to begin camping for the Black Stars ahead of next month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.



Black Stars coach, Charles Kwabla Akonnor has invited 32-local based players to begin camping on Monday, February 15, 2021, ahead of the double-header.



Yahaya Mohammed speaking in an interview on Happy Weekend Sports with Joe Debrah said, “I was surprised my name was not on the list. Consistency wise I am always on the list of top scorers for the past seasons in the Ghana Premier League."



“I know the coach has a plan for me but if not I will be very disappointed. Maybe CK wants me to wait and assess other players before he hands me a call-up. They haven’t spoken to me though.”



“I should have earned a call up if they were calling local-based players. I would play a major role in camp due to my experience and also other duties which will even make the work of the coach easy”, he added.



Yahaya also stated that it’s a big blow on the recent decision by the GFA to have games behind closed doors.



“It’s a big blow we have to play behind closed doors. The problem is the club owners who now have to incur a lot of costs because there are no gate proceeds now. I will advise the supporters to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols when the stadium is opened again.



Yahaya has scored six goals in the ongoing season for Aduana Stars.