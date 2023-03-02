I was supporting Ghana at the World Cup - Asafa Powell

Sports News of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jamaican sprint king, Asafa Powell, has revealed that he supported Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosted in Qatar.



Powell, who is married to Ghanaian-American, Alyshia Akua Miller, arrived in Ghana on Monday, February 27, 2023.



In an interview with GTV, Powell professed that he just wanted an African country to make an impact at the World Cup and Ghana was the country he was rooting for.



“Not being biased, I was supporting Ghana at the World Cup. I really want an African nation to dominate the World Cup,” Asafa Powell said.



He stated that when no African nation is at the World Cup, he prefers to support Germany.



He added, “When no African nation is at the World Cup then I really support Germany. When Ghana is there, I always support Ghana.



His wife, Alyshia Akua Powell, revealed that she was unable to watch any of Ghana’s matches at the World Cup because she was too nervous.



“I couldn’t watch a match. I was so nervous,” Alyshia told the host, Kafui Dey.



Ghana exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the group stages after a win over South Korea and defeats to Portugal and Uruguay.



Watch the latest videos on Christian Atsu below:



















JNA/KPE