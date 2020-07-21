Sports News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

I was proud when I saw Lamptey making his Chelsea debut- Huw Curnow

Teenager Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Lamptey's school football coach, Huw Curnow, has admitted that he became excited upon seeing the youngster make his debut for the Blues last year.



Curnow coached Queensmead School in Ruislip for three years from 2014, where he worked with the current Brighton and Hove Albion player during his early years.



The player then rose up the ranks in Chelsea's youth academy and made his debut as a substitute against Arsenal in 2019.



He signed for Brighton in the following winter transfer window.



"We're massively proud," Curnow told The Mirror.



"I keep in touch with the teachers from that school and we all got very excited when he came on against Arsenal. Especially because it was such a big game, and they were losing at the time."

