I was pained by Ghana’s group stage exit from 2023 AFCON - Alex Iwobi

Nigerian midfielder, Alex Iwobi has revealed that he was disappointed with Ghana's early exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations which was held in Ivory Coast.



In an interview with Joel Bortey, Iwobi revealed his connection to Ghana, stating that he wanted Ghana to excel at the tournament due to his relationship with some Ghanaians.



"There’s a lot of vibe between us. I have a lot of people that I respect in Ghana so I would like them to do well," Iwobi said.



“It’s a shame because the way they exited with the kind of players they have, was a bite sad to see. Obviously, because we were in the same hotel with them we could see how devastated they were,” the Fulham player stated.



"My main concern is always going to be about Nigeria. So as long as Nigeria is doing well, I’m not too really concerned about any other nation.



He disclosed that he also wanted Ghana to succeed at the tournament because he desired a Ghana versus Nigeria match-up.



He said, “I have a lot of friends outside the team so it’s like you want them to do well so you can play against them and prove a point in the competition.”



Nigeria progressed to the final of the 2023 AFCON but ultimately lost to host country Ivory Coast.



