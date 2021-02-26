Sports News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

I was not treated fairly at Fiorentina - Kevin Prince Boateng

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng

Kevin-Prince Boateng has opened up on his torrid spell with Serie A side, AFC Fiorentina.



The Ghana international joined the La Viola from fellow Serie A side, US Sassuolo.



Kevin-Prince Boateng joined the club with a lot of expectations but he joined Turkish side, Besiktas on loan due to lack of playing time at the club.



Speaking to Sky Italia, the former AC Milan ace said he was determined to do his best but the club always wanted something special.



According to him, he is still mad due to how he was treated at the club.



“I arrived in Florence with a great desire, I saw myself well, it could have been the right place, with warm fans," he said.



"In a match, I played well but they always expected something special, then I played little."



"I'm still a little angry inside because the real Boateng was not seen there," he added.



Boateng made 14 appearances for Fiorentina and scored just a goal. He currently plays for Serie B's side, AC Monza.